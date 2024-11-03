Bear Mountain Capital Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bear Mountain Capital Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 4.0% of Bear Mountain Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bear Mountain Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $236.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,762. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.01. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $180.92 and a fifty-two week high of $242.93. The company has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.