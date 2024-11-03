Belden (NYSE:BDC) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.620-1.720 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $645.0 million-$660.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $647.9 million. Belden also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.62-1.72 EPS.

NYSE BDC traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.24. 353,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,461. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.21 and a 200-day moving average of $99.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Belden has a one year low of $60.54 and a one year high of $123.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $654.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.63 million. Belden had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Belden will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

BDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Belden in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Belden from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Belden from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.40.

In related news, SVP Brian Edward Anderson sold 1,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total transaction of $122,148.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,812,074.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nancy E. Calderon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.98, for a total transaction of $239,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,954 shares in the company, valued at $667,444.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian Edward Anderson sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total transaction of $122,148.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,812,074.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,715 in the last three months. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

