Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) Trading Up 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRBMF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.81 and last traded at $0.81. Approximately 900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the average daily volume of 367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

Big Rock Brewery Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $5.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.84.

Get Big Rock Brewery alerts:

Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Big Rock Brewery had a negative return on equity of 24.07% and a negative net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $9.02 million during the quarter.

Big Rock Brewery Company Profile

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company offers a selection of beer, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, White Peaks, and Cottage Springs brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Big Rock Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Rock Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.