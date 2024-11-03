BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Price Tops $68,926.91 on Top Exchanges (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $855.99 million and $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for $68,926.91 or 0.99990076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00006985 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00012206 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00006514 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006272 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00053657 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 68,640.09379033 USD and is down -1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.