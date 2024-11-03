BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Bought by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 569,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $18,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 20,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 29,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

BJRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday. Benchmark cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,162. The company has a market capitalization of $794.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.12. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.25 and a 1-year high of $38.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.45.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $325.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.97 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Bradford Richmond purchased 2,500 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.40 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,007. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts under brand name Pizookie. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ’s Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

