BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.70 Million

BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. BlackCardCoin has a total market cap of $2.70 million and approximately $807,118.08 worth of BlackCardCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackCardCoin token can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000395 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BlackCardCoin has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68,118.54 or 0.99705824 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,983.02 or 0.99507467 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

BlackCardCoin Token Profile

BlackCardCoin’s launch date was March 20th, 2024. BlackCardCoin’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. BlackCardCoin’s official Twitter account is @blackcardcoin. The official website for BlackCardCoin is blackcardcoin.com. BlackCardCoin’s official message board is blackcardcoin.com/blog.

BlackCardCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlackCardCoin has a current supply of 70,000,000 with 10,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of BlackCardCoin is 0.28897349 USD and is down -11.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $903,133.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blackcardcoin.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCardCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCardCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCardCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

