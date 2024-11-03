BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Shares Purchased by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Free Report) by 95.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 213,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 104,388 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $165,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 26,559 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $14.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.06.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.1132 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.51%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

