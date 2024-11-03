Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by F M Investments LLC

F M Investments LLC reduced its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BX. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Blackstone from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 799,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,610,146.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,567,311.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE:BX opened at $168.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $121.07 billion, a PE ratio of 57.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.15 and a 1-year high of $175.94.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.21%.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.