Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ: BCSAU), a blank-check company formed to facilitate mergers or acquisitions with businesses, has disclosed its decision to liquidate and dissolve. The Company unveiled its redemption initiative for all outstanding Class A ordinary shares, specifically those issued as part of the public units related to its initial public offering. The pivotal move follows the termination of a significant business combination agreement marked on September 26, 2024.

According to the Company’s Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association, failing to complete the initial business combination by November 15, 2024, necessitates the outlined actions. These actions include suspending all operations, redeeming the Public Shares at a per-share cash price determined by the funds in the Trust Account, and eventually, liquidating and dissolving the entity, subject to requisite approvals.

The per-share redemption price for the Public Shares is expected to settle approximately at $11.39, further adjusted in line with stipulated criteria. Notably, the Company received a $5.0 million Termination Fee, as prescribed in the earlier business agreement with Linqto, which will contribute towards funding outstanding obligations.

As of October 30, 2024, the Company plans to conclude its operations except those essential for winding up the business. The ultimate liquidation of the Trust Account is anticipated to happen around November 13, 2024. It is envisaged that the Nasdaq Stock Market will seek to delist the Company’s securities post which a Form 15 will be filed to terminate securities registration under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Beneficial owners of the Public Shares held in “street name” will automatically receive the Redemption Amount without the need for further action. Moreover, the Company emphasized that there will be no redemption rights or liquidating distributions related to the Company’s warrants, which will expire without value.

In conclusion, the detailed disclosure paves the way for a systematic and controlled exit strategy for Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I, ensuring a well-defined process for shareholders and stakeholders amidst the dissolution phase.

