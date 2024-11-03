BluePath Capital Management LLC Has $386,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BluePath Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $573.72 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $428.48 and a 12 month high of $588.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $571.70 and a 200-day moving average of $549.77.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

