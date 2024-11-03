BMO Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Stock

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $146.00 to $166.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ETR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Entergy from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.96.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $144.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Entergy has a 12-month low of $94.85 and a 12-month high of $156.85. The company has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 9.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Entergy will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 19,200 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $2,310,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,140,475.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total value of $1,321,115.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,363,182.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $2,310,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,140,475.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,810 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,626. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 12.8% during the third quarter. Bank & Trust Co now owns 795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in Entergy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 1,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

