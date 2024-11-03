Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BXP. Barclays lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

NYSE:BXP opened at $79.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 5.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.79 and a 200 day moving average of $69.70. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $50.64 and a 52-week high of $90.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.28). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $859.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.70%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,785 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $351,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $351,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $1,621,248.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 212.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

