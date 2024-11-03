Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.
Shares of NYSE:BHR opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The firm has a market cap of $183.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.99.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.00%.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).
