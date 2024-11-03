Brett (BRETT) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $787.61 Million

Brett (BRETT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. In the last seven days, Brett has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. One Brett token can now be purchased for about $0.0795 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Brett has a total market cap of $787.61 million and approximately $37.20 million worth of Brett was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,602.11 or 0.99991088 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,317.08 or 0.99575638 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Brett Token Profile

Brett’s genesis date was February 23rd, 2024. Brett’s total supply is 9,910,236,395 tokens. Brett’s official Twitter account is @basedbrett. The official website for Brett is www.basedbrett.com.

Brett Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Brett (Based) (BRETT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Base platform. Brett (Based) has a current supply of 9,910,236,395. The last known price of Brett (Based) is 0.08046558 USD and is down -7.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $38,063,065.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.basedbrett.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brett directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Brett should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Brett using one of the exchanges listed above.

