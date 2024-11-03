Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.750-0.950 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.3 billion-$47.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.8 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.75-0.95 EPS.

BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

BMY traded down $1.45 on Friday, reaching $54.32. The stock had a trading volume of 12,894,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,759,896. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.26 and a 200-day moving average of $46.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.85%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

