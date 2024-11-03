Brooklyn FI LLC Cuts Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Brooklyn FI LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 36.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 29,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 55,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 14,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

SCHH opened at $22.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $23.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average of $21.13.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

