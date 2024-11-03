BSW Wealth Partners Acquires 210 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 1.3 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $192.95. 12,691,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,069,050. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $89.46 and a twelve month high of $212.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.4871 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 31.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

