BSW Wealth Partners Buys 327 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Linde were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the second quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Linde from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.75.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total value of $4,639,068.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,996. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

LIN stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $457.31. 2,347,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,574,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $472.87 and a 200-day moving average of $451.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.94. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $385.12 and a 1 year high of $487.49.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.05. Linde had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Linde’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

