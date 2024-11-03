BSW Wealth Partners Has $1.08 Million Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,589,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,857,000 after buying an additional 823,036 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,254,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,242,000 after buying an additional 58,935 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 654.6% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,633,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,584 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,526,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,939,000 after acquiring an additional 36,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,373,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,697,000 after buying an additional 172,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

NVO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.94. 4,554,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,701,665. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $94.73 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The company has a market capitalization of $502.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.90.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

NVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

