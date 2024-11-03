BSW Wealth Partners Has $709,000 Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 45.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 301.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,566.2% during the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.22.

NYSE:TSN traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,890,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,426. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -972.67, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.13 and a 1-year high of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.71.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is -3,266.67%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

