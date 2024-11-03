BSW Wealth Partners Has $746,000 Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 46.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 31,168 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 33.5% during the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 33.4% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 820,745 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $61,687,000 after purchasing an additional 79,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.25. The company had a trading volume of 33,542,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,874,420. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.25 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.36 and its 200 day moving average is $70.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,344. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on UBER

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.