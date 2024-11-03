BSW Wealth Partners Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of BSW Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 481.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock traded up $2.27 on Friday, hitting $524.94. 6,106,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,256,549. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $391.92 and a twelve month high of $538.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $522.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $502.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

