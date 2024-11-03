BSW Wealth Partners Sells 2,047 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

BSW Wealth Partners lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 110.4% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $35.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,697,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,184. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.02. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

