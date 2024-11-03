Cambiar Investors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 48.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,692 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 28,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,978,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,610,000 after purchasing an additional 118,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $50.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.58. The company has a market cap of $131.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $43.29 and a one year high of $53.40.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

