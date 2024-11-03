Camping World Holdings, Inc. recently entered into an underwriting agreement with CWGS Enterprises, LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC for the issuance and sale of 14,634,146 shares of the Company’s Class A common stock. The public offering price was $20.50 per share, generating net proceeds estimated at approximately $288.8 million. These funds will be used to purchase common units from CWGS, LLC, supporting general corporate purposes, balance sheet strengthening, working capital, and debt reduction.
The underwriting agreement includes customary conditions, representations, warranties, and termination provisions. Additionally, Latham & Watkins LLP, legal counsel to Camping World, issued an opinion affirming the validity of the shares offered in the transaction.
The complete Underwriting Agreement and Latham & Watkins LLP’s opinion can be referred to in Exhibits 1.1 and 5.1, respectively, attached to Camping World’s Form 8-K filing.
This offering marks a pivotal moment for Camping World Holdings, Inc. as it fortifies its financial position and operational capabilities to navigate future opportunities and challenges in the market.
The detailed analysis and complete information regarding the offering are available in the official filing on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website.
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Camping World’s 8K filing here.
Camping World Company Profile
Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Camping World
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand