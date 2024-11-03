Camping World Holdings, Inc. recently entered into an underwriting agreement with CWGS Enterprises, LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC for the issuance and sale of 14,634,146 shares of the Company’s Class A common stock. The public offering price was $20.50 per share, generating net proceeds estimated at approximately $288.8 million. These funds will be used to purchase common units from CWGS, LLC, supporting general corporate purposes, balance sheet strengthening, working capital, and debt reduction.

The underwriting agreement includes customary conditions, representations, warranties, and termination provisions. Additionally, Latham & Watkins LLP, legal counsel to Camping World, issued an opinion affirming the validity of the shares offered in the transaction.

Moving forward, the Company will repay CWGS, LLC for the common units purchased, with CWGS, LLC intending to utilize the proceeds for general corporate needs. The Company’s net proceeds from the offering represent a significant financial boost and strategic move for Camping World’s growth plans and financial stability.

The complete Underwriting Agreement and Latham & Watkins LLP’s opinion can be referred to in Exhibits 1.1 and 5.1, respectively, attached to Camping World’s Form 8-K filing.

This offering marks a pivotal moment for Camping World Holdings, Inc. as it fortifies its financial position and operational capabilities to navigate future opportunities and challenges in the market.

The detailed analysis and complete information regarding the offering are available in the official filing on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

