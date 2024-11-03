Canaccord Genuity Group Has Lowered Expectations for BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock Price

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $93.00 to $84.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.45.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.23). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $746.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 336.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 15.4% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at about $295,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 97.0% in the third quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.2% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 345,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,277,000 after buying an additional 13,878 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
