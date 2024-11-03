Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 20,500 Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 764.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Verint Systems

In other news, President Elan Moriah sold 7,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $185,086.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 139,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,599,638.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Elan Moriah sold 7,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $185,086.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 139,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,599,638.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 16,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $437,692.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,324,707.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,811 shares of company stock worth $874,014 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

Verint Systems Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ VRNT traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $21.46. The company had a trading volume of 399,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,605. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.27 and its 200-day moving average is $29.95. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.87 and a 1-year high of $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.26.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). Verint Systems had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $210.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

