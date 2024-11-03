Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Invests $259,000 in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,465,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,681,000 after acquiring an additional 162,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,425.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 899,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,261,000 after buying an additional 840,631 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 694,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,763,000 after buying an additional 54,425 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,032,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 569,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,507,000 after buying an additional 186,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.20.

In related news, EVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $254,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,306.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSGE traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.92. The stock had a trading volume of 321,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,530. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.57. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $44.04.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $1.97. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a net margin of 15.04% and a negative return on equity of 138.81%. The firm had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

