Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 8,000 Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 4,167,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,879,000 after acquiring an additional 258,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 47.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,958,000 after acquiring an additional 413,443 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 299.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,027,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 770,744 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 339.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 889,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 687,267 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 551,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 26,487 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MDXG traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.93. 1,046,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,511. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.67. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.94.

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 23.86%. The business had revenue of $87.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.44 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDXG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum cut their price target on MiMedx Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

