Capital Advisors Inc. OK Cuts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 26.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,218 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in AT&T were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 3.9% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 34,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management purchased a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 114,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 48.0% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 71,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 23,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth $218,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $22.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $22.73.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. AT&T had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $30.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Scotiabank downgraded AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

View Our Latest Report on AT&T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.