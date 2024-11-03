Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $43.62 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,657 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Visa were worth $43,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of V. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 970.0% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth $31,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 211.9% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth $35,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on V. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Visa from $318.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $319.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $319.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.70.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $290.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $529.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.28. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $239.20 and a 52 week high of $296.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.65.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 53.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.