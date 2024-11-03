Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $753,000 Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lessened its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,518,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $568,000. Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.8% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 35,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 43,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 7.8% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 57,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE opened at $77.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.77. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.81 and a 1 year high of $86.10. The company has a market capitalization of $159.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.57.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on NEE. Bank of America boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.54.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

