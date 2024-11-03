Capital Advisors Inc. OK Lowers Stock Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lessened its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 37.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 21,805 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 50.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 288,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 96,845 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,263,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after acquiring an additional 166,271 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth $6,264,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SOFI shares. Citigroup lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.32.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In related news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $96,430.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,823.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $552,817.72. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 521,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,620.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $96,430.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 152,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,823.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,636 shares of company stock worth $904,677. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SOFI opened at $11.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 110.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.56. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $697.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile



SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

