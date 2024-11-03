Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 330 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on C. Argus raised their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.06.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $63.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.13. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.93 and a 52-week high of $67.81. The company has a market cap of $121.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.86 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.93%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

