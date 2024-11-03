Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS) Shares Acquired by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 25,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC raised its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 149.5% during the third quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGMS opened at $27.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.31. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 52-week low of $25.48 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.1076 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

