Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Acquires 79,716 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,716 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $17,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $55.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.09. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

