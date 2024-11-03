Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Sells 86 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.3% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.8% during the third quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 21.4% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 90,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,747,000 after buying an additional 16,024 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.8% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PG. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $165.10 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $142.50 and a twelve month high of $177.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $388.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.99.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $108,826.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,882.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 10,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $1,797,624.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,665.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $108,826.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,882.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 389,144 shares of company stock worth $66,184,385 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

