Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospect Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $487.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $481.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $468.80. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $360.30 and a 12-month high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

