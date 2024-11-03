Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Raised to $300.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Carvana from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $125.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $105.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.88.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $229.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22,930.93 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. Carvana has a 12 month low of $27.75 and a 12 month high of $259.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.76.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carvana will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.22, for a total value of $7,206,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,435,705.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 30,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.22, for a total transaction of $7,206,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,435,705.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ira J. Platt sold 664 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,227 shares in the company, valued at $4,534,050. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,738,934 shares of company stock valued at $463,538,905. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Carvana by 109.4% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 84,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 44,392 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

