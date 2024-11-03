Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC Has $6.58 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 137,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 4.5% of Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $46.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.62. The stock has a market cap of $84.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

