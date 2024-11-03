CEEK VR Trading Down 11.4% Over Last 7 Days (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0249 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $20.06 million and $798,134.96 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.02621606 USD and is down -1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $794,034.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

