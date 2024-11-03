Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $71.15 and last traded at $71.15, with a volume of 811467 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.40.

Several analysts have commented on CLS shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Celestica from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 2.28.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 4.08%. Celestica’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 66.7% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 32.1% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 90.0% in the second quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

