Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,727 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $13,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 427.6% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in Autoliv by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv Price Performance

ALV stock opened at $95.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.78 and a 200 day moving average of $106.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.60. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.37 and a 1 year high of $129.38.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ALV shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Autoliv from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Hsbc Global Res raised Autoliv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Autoliv from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Autoliv

About Autoliv

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.