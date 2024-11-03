Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $9.96 Million Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 623,916 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 212,700 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $9,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of NOV in the first quarter valued at $119,686,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NOV by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,928,911 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $188,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989,095 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NOV by 12.7% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 35,072,648 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $684,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946,504 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NOV by 40.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,138,093 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $230,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NOV by 232.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,888,891 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $92,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $15.17 on Friday. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $21.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.07%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NOV shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOV has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.93.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

