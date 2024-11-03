Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,528 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 35,800 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $8,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 258.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 57.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 486 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 32,600 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total transaction of $3,046,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,773,027.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $245,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,791.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 32,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total transaction of $3,046,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,773,027.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,900 shares of company stock worth $3,368,774. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

LPX stock opened at $100.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.88. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $55.06 and a 1 year high of $109.73.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The firm had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 16.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LPX. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.56.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

