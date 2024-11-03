Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Announces Earnings Results

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $2.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 2.0 %

LNG stock opened at $187.55 on Friday. Cheniere Energy has a twelve month low of $152.31 and a twelve month high of $193.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.37.

Cheniere Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

