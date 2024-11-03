Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Sollinda Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.8% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 7,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Invesco LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the third quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 11,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 14.1% during the third quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 10,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $153.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.96 and a 200-day moving average of $152.96. The company has a market cap of $279.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $135.37 and a 12-month high of $167.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.07.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

