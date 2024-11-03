Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI) and Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH) Head to Head Contrast

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) and Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Howard Hughes and Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Howard Hughes $1.02 billion 3.70 -$550.95 million ($10.92) -6.91 Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance $57.15 million 5.16 $38.71 million $1.98 7.59

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Howard Hughes. Howard Hughes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

93.8% of Howard Hughes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.5% of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.0% of Howard Hughes shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Howard Hughes has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Howard Hughes and Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Howard Hughes 0 0 2 0 3.00 Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance 0 0 1 1 3.50

Howard Hughes presently has a consensus target price of $82.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.61%. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.07%. Given Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance is more favorable than Howard Hughes.

Profitability

This table compares Howard Hughes and Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Howard Hughes -49.52% -0.33% -0.10% Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance 63.27% 13.29% 10.10%

Summary

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance beats Howard Hughes on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments. Its MPCs segment develops, sells, and leases residential and commercial land designated for long-term community development projects in and around Las Vegas, Nevada; Houston, Texas; and Phoenix, Arizona. The Seaport segment is involved in the landlord operations, managed businesses, and events and sponsorships services of its restaurant, retail, and entertain properties in Pier 17, New York City; Historic Area/Uplands; and Tin Building, as well as in 250 Water Street and in the Jean-Georges restaurants. The Strategic Development segment develops and redevelops residential condominiums and commercial properties. It serves homebuilders. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. Its portfolio primarily includes offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

