Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,710 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 19.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,037,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $104,355,000 after buying an additional 171,902 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 12,504 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 33.5% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 65,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,886,000 after buying an additional 16,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 116.8% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 29,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 15,959 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $137.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.49 and a 1 year high of $147.15. The company has a market capitalization of $122.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.61.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,619,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JMP Securities increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Argus raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.64.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

