Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $2.48 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOT. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 7,781 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VOT opened at $245.10 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $185.96 and a 1-year high of $252.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $241.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.92.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

